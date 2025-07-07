Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $179.82, but opened at $166.93. Royal Gold shares last traded at $164.30, with a volume of 351,551 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 256.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

