Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $10.16. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 5,008,055 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

