Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.66. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 21,782,645 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.