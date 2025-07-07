Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.20. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 992,113 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $7.20 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,163,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,915,000 after purchasing an additional 576,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,791,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 375,271 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,410,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,642 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,867,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

