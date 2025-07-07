GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.98, but opened at $32.18. GDS shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 354,666 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

GDS Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.70. GDS had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $375.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in GDS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,673,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,556,000 after acquiring an additional 632,671 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,926,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,059,000 after purchasing an additional 922,709 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,341 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $41,472,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

