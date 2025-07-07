Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $25.69. Globalstar shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 589,208 shares traded.

Globalstar Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,758,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,549,890.56. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 61.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Globalstar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

