Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $25.69. Globalstar shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 589,208 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.
In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,758,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,549,890.56. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 61.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
