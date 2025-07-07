ATS (NYSE:ATS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $29.24. ATS shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 71,850 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

ATS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.03 million. ATS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in ATS by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ATS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,480,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,204 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATS by 41.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,017,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,357 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ATS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,449,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,212,000 after acquiring an additional 341,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,229,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,365 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

