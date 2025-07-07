Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $4.89. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 1,504 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIREF shares. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.51 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

