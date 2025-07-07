Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.32, but opened at $27.14. Geo Group shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 1,252,019 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Geo Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Geo Group

Geo Group Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geo Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.