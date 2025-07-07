U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,989 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

