Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.23 on Monday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

