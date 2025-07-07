Abound Financial LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,670,000 after buying an additional 3,062,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $436,636,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31,752.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,612,000 after buying an additional 1,245,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $291.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

