U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,476 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.