Fintech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 6th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, DeFi Development, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and deliver technology?driven financial services—ranging from digital payments and online lending to robo-advisors and blockchain solutions. Investing in fintech stocks lets you participate in the rapid innovation and growth of financial technology, while also exposing you to sector?specific risks like regulatory shifts and intense competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded up $34.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,507.03. 194,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,022. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,579.78 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,469.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2,135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 14,867,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,046. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 1,753,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,899. Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

NASDAQ DFDV traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,096. DeFi Development has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a P/E ratio of -94.12 and a beta of -7.12.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE WEX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

