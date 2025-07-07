Contrasting Amedisys (AMED) and Its Competitors

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Amedisys to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Amedisys has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedisys’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of shares of all “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amedisys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 3 1 0 2.25 Amedisys Competitors 108 902 1364 57 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amedisys and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amedisys currently has a consensus target price of $100.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. As a group, “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies have a potential upside of 30.90%. Given Amedisys’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amedisys has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amedisys and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $2.35 billion $43.23 million 35.64 Amedisys Competitors $3.78 billion $179.91 million 19.34

Amedisys’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Amedisys. Amedisys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Amedisys and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 3.79% 12.52% 7.01% Amedisys Competitors -12.27% -0.50% -4.12%

Summary

Amedisys competitors beat Amedisys on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer’s. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

