Comparing Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) & Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Eutelsat Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $305.45 million 1.35 $24.85 million $0.24 30.08 Eutelsat Communications $1.31 billion N/A -$335.31 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eutelsat Communications.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gilat Satellite Networks and Eutelsat Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eutelsat Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50

Gilat Satellite Networks currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Eutelsat Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eutelsat Communications has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Eutelsat Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 4.32% 8.16% 5.16% Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Eutelsat Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services. The company also develops, manufactures, and supplies products and solutions for mission-critical defense and broadcast satellite communications systems, advanced on-the-move and on-the-pause satellite communications equipment, systems, and solutions, including airborne, ground-mobile satellite systems and solutions; and provides terrestrial, including fiber optic and wireless network, and satellite network construction and operation services. In addition, it provides turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services; connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to communication service providers, satellite operators, Mobile Network Operators, and system integrators that use satellite communications to serve enterprise, social inclusion solutions, government and residential users, and defense and homeland security organizations, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operates 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services mainly to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, corporate network integrators, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Eutelsat Communications S.A. and changed its name to Eutelsat Group in October 2023. Eutelsat Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

