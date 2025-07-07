Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) vs. Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) and Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intrusion and Radcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 1 1 0 2.50 Radcom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intrusion presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 146.45%. Radcom has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.06%. Given Intrusion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intrusion is more favorable than Radcom.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $5.77 million 8.75 -$7.79 million ($1.35) -1.88 Radcom $61.01 million 3.50 $6.97 million $0.54 25.24

This table compares Intrusion and Radcom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Radcom has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion. Intrusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Intrusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Radcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Intrusion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Radcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Intrusion has a beta of -1.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radcom has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and Radcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -127.39% -950.79% -73.65% Radcom 13.62% 9.61% 7.13%

Summary

Radcom beats Intrusion on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc., a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time. In addition, it engages in the provision of pre-and post-sales support services, such as network security design, system installation, and technical consulting services. The company serves US federal government entities, state and local government entities, and companies ranging from mid-market to large enterprises through a direct sales force and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Radcom

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance. The company also provides solutions for mobile and fixed networks, such as 5G, long term evolution (LTE), voice over LTE, voice over Wifi, IP multimedia subsystem, voice over IP, and universal mobile telecommunication service. It sells its products directly to customers through executives and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distributors and resellers in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Israel. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.