Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,124 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 472,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 167,312 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

