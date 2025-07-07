Centennial Bank AR Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Centennial Bank AR cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $543.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

