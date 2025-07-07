Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,333,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 588,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 22.4%

EFV opened at $63.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

