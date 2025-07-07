Jordan Park Group LLC Invests $14.86 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $235.49 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $237.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

