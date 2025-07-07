Synergy Investment Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Synergy Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $136.66 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.