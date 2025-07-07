Abound Financial LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Abound Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.9% of Abound Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Abound Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.