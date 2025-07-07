Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$314,601.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOUGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.92 per share, with a total value of C$314,601.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 3rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.79 per share, with a total value of C$318,960.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 25th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.68 per share, with a total value of C$323,379.00.
  • On Friday, June 13th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$329,583.50.
  • On Friday, May 30th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$313,824.50.
  • On Thursday, May 15th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,169.00.
  • On Monday, May 12th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,917.00.
  • On Friday, May 9th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.82 per share, with a total value of C$314,097.50.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TOU traded down C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 128,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$55.27 and a twelve month high of C$70.83.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TOU. TD Securities decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial set a C$78.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.72.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

