Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $90.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.