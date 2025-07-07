Roth Capital Cuts Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $27.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.39. 46,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,296. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 564.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 935,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 794,876 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 45.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

