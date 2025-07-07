Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 4.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,479,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after buying an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,640 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.8%

BABA stock opened at $108.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.