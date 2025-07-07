Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,923 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,132,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

