China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.06.

KLA Trading Down 0.7%

KLAC opened at $914.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $803.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $734.48. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $928.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

