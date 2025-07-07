Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.70 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

