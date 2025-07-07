Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,882 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,046.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,003.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $962.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

