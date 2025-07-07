Security National Bank of SO Dak Cuts Stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $475.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.45. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.