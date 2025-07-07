Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 200,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.