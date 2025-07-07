Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $593.20 and a 200 day moving average of $583.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

