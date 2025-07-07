Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lessened by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after buying an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,472,000 after buying an additional 83,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $243.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

