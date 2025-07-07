Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $201.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,343,516 shares in the company, valued at $646,502,253.76. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,948 shares of company stock worth $103,462,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 19th. HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

