Planning Directions Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

NEE opened at $73.56 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

