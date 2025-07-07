Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 4,891 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $120.12 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.