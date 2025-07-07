Financial Review: Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) & Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nebius Group and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group N/A -10.24% -9.69% Aware -30.44% -16.17% -11.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nebius Group and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 0 4 2 3.33 Aware 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nebius Group presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.92%. Given Nebius Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nebius Group is more favorable than Aware.

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Aware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nebius Group and Aware”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $117.50 million 97.44 -$641.40 million ($0.57) -85.21 Aware $17.39 million 2.27 -$4.43 million ($0.25) -7.48

Aware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nebius Group. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nebius Group has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nebius Group beats Aware on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Aware

Aware, Inc., an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine. It also provides BioSP, a biometric integration platform-as-a-service that enables biometric data processing and management functionality in a web services architecture; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and AwareID, a software-as-a-service that provides identity verification and continuous authentication capabilities. In addition, the company offers biometrics applications, such as Nexa line, a biometric search and match SDKs including Nexa Fingerprint, Nexa Face, Nexa Iris, and Nexa Voice; and AwareXM, an interoperable fingerprint matching SDK that provides fingerprint minutiae extraction, template generation, and fingerprint authentication. Further, it sells imaging products used in medical and advanced imaging application; and offers software maintenance, program management, and software engineering services. The company sells its products, services, and solutions through systems integrators, direct, and original equipment manufacturers and value added resellers channel. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

