Washington Trust Bank Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4%

DUK stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

