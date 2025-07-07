Contrasting Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franco-Nevada and US Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 0 6 7 0 2.54 US Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $172.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. US Gold has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franco-Nevada and US Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.11 billion 28.23 $552.10 million $3.20 50.99 US Gold N/A N/A -$6.90 million ($1.36) -9.23

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 50.39% 11.40% 10.82% US Gold N/A -79.36% -54.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats US Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent. Franco-Nevada Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

