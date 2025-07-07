Reviewing Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) & Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Power REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 Power REIT $3.00 million 1.25 -$14.37 million ($7.29) -0.15

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summit Industrial Income REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Industrial Income REIT beats Power REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

