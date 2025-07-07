Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 13,178 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 206.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

