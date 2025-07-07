Tradewinds LLC. Purchases 425 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $355.58 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $382.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.75.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.06.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. This trade represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. The trade was a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,915 shares of company stock valued at $222,081,432. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

