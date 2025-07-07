Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by YANKCOM Partnership

YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,619,000 after buying an additional 337,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ HON opened at $240.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

