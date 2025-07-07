Tradewinds LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.4% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $779.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

