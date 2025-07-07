Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE LLY opened at $779.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $738.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $773.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

