YANKCOM Partnership Sells 36 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

YANKCOM Partnership cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,665 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $779.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

