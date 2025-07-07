Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 12301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAMI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 299.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

About Acadian Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.