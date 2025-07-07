Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 10572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Smithfield Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smithfield Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

